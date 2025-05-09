Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues.

Here we take a look at 21 ex-Spireites who tasted life at the top of the game.

Did these guys stand out as being a cut above when they were at Chesterfield? Share your memories via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

1 . Luis Boa Morte Luis Boa Morte played top flight football in England with Arsenal, West Ham, Southampton and Fulham. He ended his fine career playing 12 times for Chesterfield in the 2012/13 season following a chance meeting with former Fulham teammate Mark Crossley who was a coach with the club. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2 . Ian Evatt (Blackpool) Jack Wilshere with Chesterfield legend Ian Evatt during his time with Blackpool. Photo: Chris Brunskill Photo Sales

3 . Jonathan Grounds Jonathan Grounds made his Premier League debut with hometown club Middlesbrough on 12 January 2008 in a 1–1 Premier League draw at home to Liverpool. He spent three months on loan at Chesterfield in 2011, playing 16 times for the club. Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales