Here's 17 pictures of Chesterfield fans soaking up the Wembley atmosphere back in 2014
It didn’t go our way back in 2014 but Spireites were given amazing backing during the Wembley defeat to Peterborough.
And that is certain to be the case this weekend when thousands of fans will make the journey down from Chesterfield to back Spireites in their attempt to win a place in League Two.
Here we take a look back at some of the fans soaking up the Wembley atmosphere back in 2014.
