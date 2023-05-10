News you can trust since 1855
Here's 17 pictures of Chesterfield fans soaking up the Wembley atmosphere back in 2014

It didn’t go our way back in 2014 but Spireites were given amazing backing during the Wembley defeat to Peterborough.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 07:32 BST

And that is certain to be the case this weekend when thousands of fans will make the journey down from Chesterfield to back Spireites in their attempt to win a place in League Two.

Here we take a look back at some of the fans soaking up the Wembley atmosphere back in 2014.

Here’s how you can get your Wembley tickets.

Here's where you can get the full match build-up.

Chesterfield fan Brandon Forester, ten, enjoying his time at Wembley.

1. Spireites v Peterborough

Chesterfield fan Brandon Forester, ten, enjoying his time at Wembley. Photo: Chris Etchells

Chesterfield fan Isabal Bannister, seven, before the start of the game.

2. Spireites v Peterborough

Chesterfield fan Isabal Bannister, seven, before the start of the game. Photo: Chris Etchells

Fans enjoy the big match atmosphere at Wembley

3. Spireites v Peterborough

Fans enjoy the big match atmosphere at Wembley Photo: Chris Etchells

Fans enjoy the big match atmosphere at Wembley.

4. Spireites v Peterborough

Fans enjoy the big match atmosphere at Wembley. Photo: Chris Etchells

