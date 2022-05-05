Craig Westcarr celebrates with the trophy after Chesterfield won the Johnstone's Paint trophy final on March 25, 2012.

Here's 15 of the most popular Chesterfield FC pictures on Getty - including beating Manchester City, facing Chelsea in the FA Cup and winning at Wembley

We’ve dug the archives of picture agency Getty to bring you 15 of their most popular Spireites images.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:30 pm

There’s plenty of great memories in there, including the famous win over Swindon Town at Wembley.

We have the moment when Spireites beat Manchester City in the League Cup, that magic moment at Stamford Bridge this season and the club lifting the League Two trophy.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Related content

Where Spireites would be in the table if it was based on best ever crowds

All the latest Spireites news here

1. FA Cup drama

Andy Morris holds off Gianluca Festa during one of the greatest FA Cup semi-finals of all time.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

2. Trophy time

The Chesterfield team celebrate winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final against Swindon Town on March 25, 2012.

Photo: Scott Heavey

Photo Sales

3. Spireites too good for Man City

Stuart Pearce, manager of Manchester City, congratulates Roy McFarland after Chesterfield's Carling Cup 2nd round win over City on September 20, 2006.

Photo: Mark Thompson

Photo Sales

4. The start of the decline

Chesterfield fans watched their side knocked out of the League One play-offs at Preston. It hasn't been quite the same for Spireites since that high point.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
Manchester CitySpireitesWembleyChelseaLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter