Southend United led the way with the disciplinary record, while Boreham Wood did themselves no favours during their relegation campaign.

Just one team went through the season without a red card this season.

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.