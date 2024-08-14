Bailey Hobson in action against Derby County. Picture: Tina Jenner.Bailey Hobson in action against Derby County. Picture: Tina Jenner.
'Here, there and everywhere' - our Chesterfield player ratings from Derby County Carabao Cup tie

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Aug 2024, 08:48 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 08:57 BST
The Spireites did themselves proud but lost 2-1 to Derby County in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the game at Pride Park...

A couple of smart saves, commanded his area, looked confident. His relationship with the fans continues to grow.

1. Ryan Boot 7

Photo Sales
Gave Chesterfield plenty of width and played with lots of enthusiasm. Derby attacked down his side regularly in the first-half but he held his own before coming off at half-time with a tight thigh.

2. Devan Tanton 7

Photo Sales
Defended his box well, made a number of key interceptions and blocks, including throwing himself at a dangerous Barkhuizen shot which was heading on target. Went over on his ankle in the second 45 but did walk off so hopefully just a precaution.

3. Tom Naylor 7

Photo Sales
Brilliant. Like Naylor, he too made a series of important blocks and headers. Positional sense was so good, like a magnet to the ball. A man-mountain.

4. Chey Dunkley 8

Photo Sales
