'Here, there and everywhere' - our Chesterfield player ratings from Derby County Carabao Cup tie

Here are our player ratings from the game at Pride Park...
1. Ryan Boot 7
A couple of smart saves, commanded his area, looked confident. His relationship with the fans continues to grow. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton 7
Gave Chesterfield plenty of width and played with lots of enthusiasm. Derby attacked down his side regularly in the first-half but he held his own before coming off at half-time with a tight thigh. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 7
Defended his box well, made a number of key interceptions and blocks, including throwing himself at a dangerous Barkhuizen shot which was heading on target. Went over on his ankle in the second 45 but did walk off so hopefully just a precaution. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Chey Dunkley 8
Brilliant. Like Naylor, he too made a series of important blocks and headers. Positional sense was so good, like a magnet to the ball. A man-mountain. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.