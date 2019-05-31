Here's how you can meet these Manchester United legends at Chesterfield's Proact Stadium

Manchester United fans will be able to meet their former heroes during a special legends night in Chesterfield.

Bryan Robson, Lee Sharpe, Gary Pallister, Wes Brown, Andy Cole, David May, Dwight Yorke and Denis Irwin are just some of the star names who could be at the Proact Stadium event on 24th October.

The event is part of a tour of the country celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 double-winning season, the treble winners of 1999 and other great achievements throughout the Alex Ferguson Era.

The event will host a minimum of three legends and have anything up to six legends in attendance, with names subject to change depending on availability.

For further information, click here