Here's Chesterfield FC's full fixture list for the new season

Chesterfield will begin the new National League season with a home game against Dover Athletic.

The new campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 3 and it'll be the Kent side who provide first opposition, before the Spireites make two away trips to Maidenhead United on Tuesday, August 6 and then Boreham Wood four days later.

Other notable dates include a trip to newly-promoted Stockport County on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, the visit of old rivals Notts County on Saturday, October 26 and the return game with the Magpies on Saturday, February 1.

Boxing Day will see the Spireites at home to Solihull Moors, with the return fixture taking place on New Year's Day.

The season will end with a trip to face Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, April 25.

The full list of fixtures is as follows, with all subject to change:

August

Sat Aug 3 - Dover Athletic (H)

Tue Aug 6 - Maidenhead Utd (A)

Sat Aug 10 - Boreham Wood (A)

Tue Aug 13 - Woking (H)

Sat Aug 17 - Barnet (A)

Sat Aug 24 - Barrow (H)

Mon Aug 26 - Stockport County (A)

Sat Aug 31 - Dagenham & Redbridge (H)

September

Tue Sep 3 - FC Halifax Town (H)

Sat Sep 7 - Bromley (A)

Sat Sep 14 - Torquay Utd (H)

Sat Sep 21 - Sutton Utd (A)

Tue Sep 24 - Hartlepool Utd (A)

Sat Sep 28 - Aldershot Town (H)

October

Sat Oct 5 - Eastleigh (H)

Tue Oct 8 - AFC Fylde (A)

Sat Oct 12 - Wrexham (A)

Sat Oct 26 - Notts County (H)

Tue Oct 29 - Yeovil Town (H)

November

Sat Nov 2 - Ebbsfleet Utd (A)

Sat Nov 16 - Chorley (H)

Sat Nov 23 - Harrogate Town (A)

Tue Nov 26 - Hartlepool Utd (H)

Sat Nov 30 - Aldershot Town (A)

December

Sat Dec 7 - Bromley (H)

Sat Dec 21 - Torquay Utd (A)

Thu Dec 26 - Solihull Moors (H)

Sat Dec 28 - Halifax Town (A)

January

Wed Jan 1 - Solihull Moors (A)

Sat Jan 4 - Sutton Utd (H)

Sat Jan 18 - Eastleigh (A)

Sat Jan 25 - AFC Fylde (H)

February

Sat Feb 1 - Notts County (A)

Sat Feb 8 - Wrexham (H)

Sat Feb 15 - Yeovil Town (A)

Sat Feb 22 - Ebbsfleet Utd (H)

Sat Feb 29 - Harrogate Town (H)

March

Sat Mar 7 - Chorley (A)

Sat Mar 14 - Dover Athletic (A)

Sat Mar 21 - Maidenhead Utd (H)

Sat Mar 28 - Woking (A)

April

Sat Apr 4 - Boreham Wood (H)

Fri Apr 10 - Stockport County (H)

Mon Apr 13 - Barrow (A)

Sat Apr 18 - Barnet (H)

Sat Apr 25 - Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

