Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Chesterfield were one of the worst offenders last season, but they have cleaned up their act since then.

Although they have had three red cards, they have had significantly fewer yellows than the majority of the league.

Around the league there has been 946 yellow cards, 22 double bookings and 20 straight red cards.

So how does Spireites’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1. Bromley - 64pts Y: 51 DB: 1 R: 2 Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2. Eastleigh - 62pts Y: 57 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Torquay United - 62pts Y: 49 DB: 1 R: 2 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Dorking Wanderers - 59pts Y: 54 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales