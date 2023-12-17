News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield have won 29 National League games in 2023.Chesterfield have won 29 National League games in 2023.
Chesterfield have won 29 National League games in 2023.

Here are the best and worst teams in National League during the whole of 2023 and where Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic, Barnet, Woking, Broley and the rest rank

The business ends of the National League table have now taken shape after nearly half a season of football.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Dec 2023, 08:38 GMT

And it is perhaps no surprise that it looks as it does – if the whole of 2023 is anything to go by.

Here we take a look who the best and worst teams in the National League have been this calendar year, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

The table only includes clubs who have been in National League for all of 2023.

You can get the latest Spireites news, here.

46 29 7 10 90:54 36 94

1. Chesterfield - 94pts (+36)

46 29 7 10 90:54 36 94 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
48 23 17 8 75:48 27 86

2. Bromley - 86pts (+27)

48 23 17 8 75:48 27 86 Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
47 22 12 13 77:64 13 78

3. Barnet - 78pts (+13)

47 22 12 13 77:64 13 78 Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
45 21 13 11 86:53 33 75

4. Gateshead - 75pts (+33)

45 21 13 11 86:53 33 75 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldWoking