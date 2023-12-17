The business ends of the National League table have now taken shape after nearly half a season of football.

And it is perhaps no surprise that it looks as it does – if the whole of 2023 is anything to go by.

Here we take a look who the best and worst teams in the National League have been this calendar year, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

The table only includes clubs who have been in National League for all of 2023.

1 . Chesterfield - 94pts (+36) 46 29 7 10 90:54 36 94

2 . Bromley - 86pts (+27) 48 23 17 8 75:48 27 86

3 . Barnet - 78pts (+13) 47 22 12 13 77:64 13 78