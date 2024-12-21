Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 8
A third consecutive league clean sheet and a match-winning save. The visitors did not manage a shot on target until the final seconds when Thompson made a point-blank stop from Pigott which was deservedly cheered as loudly as a goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 8
The full-back was more 'stay at home' than 'bombing on' and he did the job solidly. He kept things nice and simple in possession and did whatever he could to keep the ball away from Chesterfield's net. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 8
Very good. He anticipated things intelligently in the first-half to mop up at the back and helped manage situations after the break. Didn't try to force passes in possession and his experience was key in this win. Photo: Alex Davidson
4. Jamie Grimes 8
A full-blooded no-nonsene performance. Defended the box with his life. Thundered clearances away, sprinted back hard and was calm on the ball. Perhaps his best performance of the season. Photo: Tina Jenner
