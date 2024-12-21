Chesterfield beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 on Saturday.Chesterfield beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 on Saturday.
'He'll sleep well tonight' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against AFC Wimbledon

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Dec 2024, 19:32 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 21:11 GMT
Chesterfield made it three league wins on the bounce with a battling 1-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A third consecutive league clean sheet and a match-winning save. The visitors did not manage a shot on target until the final seconds when Thompson made a point-blank stop from Pigott which was deservedly cheered as loudly as a goal.

The full-back was more 'stay at home' than 'bombing on' and he did the job solidly. He kept things nice and simple in possession and did whatever he could to keep the ball away from Chesterfield's net.

Very good. He anticipated things intelligently in the first-half to mop up at the back and helped manage situations after the break. Didn't try to force passes in possession and his experience was key in this win.

A full-blooded no-nonsene performance. Defended the box with his life. Thundered clearances away, sprinted back hard and was calm on the ball. Perhaps his best performance of the season.

