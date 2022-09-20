The 21-year-old scored his first goal for the Spireites on Saturday, equalising in the 88th minute to rescue a point against Yeovil Town, which was also his first in professional football.

The rapid winger has had a unique journey to reach this point, having been born in Africa before signing for AC Milan as a youngster and then playing for Derbyshire neighbours Matlock Town as well as having trials at Football League clubs along the way.

He told the DT: "I have not played professional football in this country so it is a bit like heaven. It is just so much different from anything I have done before.

Jesurun Uchegbulam scored his first Chesterfield goal against Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have settled into the club really well, all of the lads have been really welcoming.

"Obviously I was not the only signing who came in so the other lads have helped me a lot.

"It is a lot different from what I thought, standards and training every day, it takes a lot out of your body but ultimately makes you a better player and you just want to strive on.”

‘Jez’ has made a positive impact off the bench a number of times this season but he is yet to make his first start. However, he understands the reasons why he has to be patient.

He explained: "The top thing for me when I came in was my fitness. I am fit for Matlock’s league but not the National League because there is a big difference in fitness. The main thing is to get fit for this league. I don’t think I have got the fitness yet to be playing 80-90 minutes so I think that is the biggest thing for me.

"The manager has always told me that on the ball I can do anything I want but obviously it is about off the ball work-rate as well and in modern day football you need to be fit.

"He just wants me to be myself. Go run at people and try to make things happen. He does not overcomplete things for me, he just wants me to be free.”

Uchegbulam’s equaliser at Huish Park kept Chesterfield’s unbeaten start to the season intact and it is a moment he will never forget.

He said: "To score my first professional girl it means the whole world to me and my family. I have come from a very low background and lower teams as people know so I am delighted.

“It was unexpected, I did not expect the ball to come to me, it was more of an instinctive finish.

"It is my finish for the club so I didn’t know what to do, with us being 2-1 down I could not celebrate as I wanted to but I am really happy.

"As a footballer, who has come from the journey where I have come from, there is no better feeling and to do it in front of the travelling fans is amazing.”

He added: "They (Yeovil) were probably the better team on the day, they had more possession and they probably played better football.

"Massive credit to the team, we always find a way.

"We want to keep this unbeaten run going for as long as we can and stay top of the table.”