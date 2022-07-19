The Spireites had been due to visit the National League North side on Tuesday evening, but temperatures would still have been around the mid 30s at the proposed 7.30pm kick-off time.

Both clubs confirmed in statements at 4pm that the match would no longer go ahead because of the heatwave.

"Following discussions between both clubs and the authorities, the decision has been taken to call-off tonight’s planned pre-season fixture at Alfreton Town,” the Spireites said.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

“With soaring temperatures, it was agreed that a postponement would be the sensible course of action to take in order to protect the safety of everyone involved.”

Today is officially the hottest day on record with a temperature of 40.2C recorded at London Heathrow at 12.50pm.

The Met Office has issued a ‘red extreme heat warning’ for most of the country, with the majority of train services cancelled and some schools closed.

The game is not the only one to have fallen victim to the hot weather, with many other pre-season friendlies called-off.

Chesterfield are next in action at home to League Two Bradford City this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Spireites then face Boston United away on Friday, July 29.