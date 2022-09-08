The striker was on the verge of joining the Championship club before the deal through fell just before the transfer window shut last week.

Reports in the local Birmingham media claimed it was because he failed his medical.

He was left out of the squad for last Saturday’s win at Oldham Athletic and has had some time off this week leading up to the Gateshead game.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

“He is back in tomorrow,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said at Thursday morning’s pre-match press conference.

"With Kabby, it has been a rough couple of days for him with the (transfer) window shutting and stuff like that.

"We will get him back in the group soon and then we work from there.

"The deal to Birmingham fell through, and that is football.

"He might need a couple of days just for a bit of headspace and stuff like that because it was a big move for the player. Hopefully we will see him in the near future.”

The decision to give Tshimanga some time off was to allow him to process what has happened.

Roberts added: "It is probably the biggest thing that has happened in Kabby’s career up to now. It was a big move to a Championship giant and, for it to fall away however way it did, is disappointing.