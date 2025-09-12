Danny Webb is the new manager of Yeovil Town.

Webb has left his role as Chesterfield assistant manager to take over at the Glovers, who are 18th in the National League, signing a contract untl summer 2027.

The 42-year-old was at the Spireites for four-and-a-half years, first working alongside James Rowe and then Paul Cook. He enjoyed plenty of success in that time, winning the National League title in 2024, just as he did as a coach with Leyton Orient in 2019.

In a video message confirming his departure, an emotional-looking Webb said: “I have accepted the job at Yeovil Town which I am extremely excited about. I leave with a tinge of sadness. You have welcomed me into your town with open arms, which I will never forget. We have had some cracking times. I will never forget my time at Chesterfield Football Club. May our paths cross again. Now go get yourselves in League One.”

Webb, who made a handful of appearances for Yeovil 20 years ago and whose dad David managed Yeovil in 2000 before becoming the owner, was a popular character at Chesterfield. He had a strong connection with the fans, club and town. Although he had a brief stint as manager of Orient, this will be his first real dive into football management. His first game will be next weekend away at Tamworth.

The Spireites said in a statement: “Danny Webb has today been named as the new head coach of Yeovil Town after leaving his role as Chesterfield’s assistant-manager. Everyone involved with the Spireites would like to thank Danny for his valued contribution over the last four-and-a-half years and wish him all the very best for the future.”

First-team coach Gary Roberts added: "Ever since I walked through the door, he has been spot on with me. He has been absolutely top drawer and I will miss him as a person and as someone who you lean on as a fellow coach. He is a great character. We have been through a lot together and they are good memories to have. Danny has thought it is the time to go on and have a go himself and we are right behind him. Good luck to him. We hope it goes really well for him.”