Paul Cook has spoken about Armando Dobra in glowing terms after he signed a new extended contract.

Dobra’s contract was due to expire in 2026 but he has now put pen to paper on a deal until summer 2027. The news has been welcomed by everyone considering the 23-year-old was the subject of some interest from Stockport County among others in the January transfer window.

Cook told the DT: “I think it is great news for everyone connected to the club. Like all teams, you are as good as your players, it doesn’t matter what club you are at. If you have got good players you normally get called a good manager. When we haven’t got good players we can all be in a bit of trouble. Armando, over his period here, has been fantastic. He is growing as a player and he is growing as a young man."

The Albanian youth international, now in his third season at Chesterfield, has scored 11 goals this season and got a couple of assists and the latter is an area Cook thinks he can get better at.

He explained: “His numbers now are really good. He has got 11 goals for us this year. I think his assists have to improve, I think that is part of his game that he can improve on, knowing when to move the ball on. But he has been brilliant. It is great news for everyone at a time when our fans probably needed a little bit of a lift.”

Cook brought ‘Dobs’ to the Spireites after working with him at Ipswich Town and it is his professionalism and drive to succeed that stands out.

"He is the best,” Cook said when asked about how much he enjoys working with him. “You can’t get Dobs off the training ground. His attitude about football is everything I like about football. He doesn’t like losing, he is a competitor, he is fiercely competitive, he is fiercely driven and he wants to be a footballer. A lot of lads today enjoy being a footballer but don’t work anywhere near hard off to be one. Whereas Dobs knows he is a talented boy but he works really hard at it and he epitomises everything I like about football.”

With Chesterfield now back in the Football League under the safe ownership of the Kirk brothers, with a forward-thinking recruitment team and a much-improved training ground, led by the shrewd management style of Cook, Dobra’s new contract is another example of the club moving in the right direction.

"I think that has been there for a period of time now,” Cook added. “Since we can out of the National League we have done everything, in my opinion, that football clubs who want to progress should do. Along the way we have clearly been blighted by certain stuff. Sometimes today, football clubs are in just too much of a hurry and that can affect what comes out on the pitch. For us, we want to go forward, but you have got to go forward at a rate you can keep up with. We have come a long way quickly. From a manager’s point of view, you could not get better backing than what I get, it really is top, top class.”