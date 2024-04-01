Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites lost 3-1 at home to struggling Kidderminster Harriers on Easter Monday.

It was their first defeat on home soil in almost a year and it is the first time this season that they have lost successive matches.

Although the title is already in the bag they don’t want the campaign to end on a flat note.

Webb said: "It is important to finish strongly to keep that feelgood vibe around the place and to take that momentum into next season because it is going to be tough-going next season – it is a big jump up. We have got to try and finish this season with a bit of a buzz which makes our start in the EFL as smooth sailing as possible.

"The gaffer is very disappointed and he certainly doesn’t want our season to tail off. He is not happy – he has let his feelings known.

"The league is won but we want this place to be bouncing but we did not give the fans much to sing about today.

"I think today is the first time I have gone on the pitch to shake the referee’s hand and there was a little bit of disappointment around the stadium."

On the performance overall, Webb continued: “Not very good – good job we have won the league.

"Today was really poor from start to finish. Fair play to the opposition – they deserved the win. They won fair and square.

"We have lost our home unbeaten run and there are not many positives.

"We have got a few more players with illness, niggles and injuries so it is not a very good day.

"We didn’t deal with their threats – every time they put the ball in the box I thought they were going to score and that happens sometimes.

"The first-half started poorly and got better as it went on. But we have conceded too many goals early in the second-half this season. That was disappointing that we could not start the second-half as strongly as we finished the first.

"We have already won the league but you can’t gloss over the fact that we weren’t very good in many departments today."

