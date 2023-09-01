News you can trust since 1855
'He is absolutely fine' - Chesterfield team news for Aldershot Town clash

Mike Jones is available for selection for Chesterfield’s trip to Aldershot Town on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:24 BST

The experienced midfielder, who was making his first appearance of the season, came off late on against Hartlepool United but coach Danny Webb says he is fine.

He explained: “Mike Jones came off with a little bit of a tight hamstring but he has trained fully in the last couple of days and is absolutely fine.”

On the other injured lads, Webb continued: "Bailey Clements (pulled thigh) was on the training ground yesterday doing a bit of ball work so he is getting closer but it is too early for the trip to Aldershot.

Mike Jones. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Mike Jones. Picture: Tina Jenner.
"Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) will be at least three weeks, definitely.

"Apart from that, we are all right.”

New signing Miguel Freckleton, who has joined on a season-long loan from Sheffield United, will travel with the squad.

Aldershot are unbeaten at home this season so they will be a tough nut to crack.

Webb said: "Tommy Widdrington was my manager many moons ago at Salisbury when we were in the National League.

"He certainly knows the league and he did ever so well at King’s Lynn before going to Aldershot. He did well at Salisbury when I was there, we were a very small club, but he nearly took us in the play-offs.

"He knows how to get the best out of players at one of the more unfancied teams to get promotion.

"They have got some players, good relationships with Brighton and Southampton, so they get some good lads from them who have been released or on loan.

"We have to be on our game from the first whistle and not 10 minutes in.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldAldershot TownHartlepool United