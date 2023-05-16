'He doesn't like cricket, he loves it!' - former Chesterfield striker puts in 'masterful batting display'

Former Chesterfield striker Tom Denton got himself into hot water with the club back in the summer of 2019 after being found to have played cricket for Shepley in a Huddersfield Premiership match, scoring 66 runs, while carrying an injury.

The club wasn’t best pleased, and an internal disciplinary process took place, although they did not disclose his punishment at the time.

The towering forward, 33, departed the Spireites a year ago and signed for Alfreton Town, where he scored three goals in 23 appearances this season as they lost out in the National League North play-offs.

Former Chesterfield striker Tom Denton.

‘Dents’ has now announced that his time at the Reds has come to an end, but he is back playing his beloved cricket.

He posted on Twitter: “My 3rd spell at @AlfretonTownFC has come to an end! Special group of lads I shared a dressing room with this season and to make the play offs was unreal! Time for a couple of holidays and a new home.”

His time at Alfreton may be over, but his future at Shepley will never be in doubt, as a report this week by the Huddersfield Cricket League said his ‘batting heroics threw a spanner in the works of Hoylandswaine’s title ambitions.’

The report states: “Long serving Shepley mainstay Tom Denton sprinkled more grit into Hoylandswaine’s well oiled machine with a masterful batting display against the Premiership champions. For years, Denton has impressively managed his professional football career with cricketing commitments at Marsh Lane and Danny Glover’s side benefitted massively from his availability to help plot a memorable win.”

It goes on to say that Denton hit an impressive 72 as Shepley recorded 167-8 to secure their second win on the bounce this season.