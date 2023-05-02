The forward, who will be a free agent this summer, joined the Spireites in March on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has scored seven goals for the Blues, with six of those coming in the last three home games. Along with his 13 for Solihull, it means he has hit 20 this campaign.

It seems likely that Chesterfield would be interested in signing Dallas on a permanent basis but that might depend on what league they are playing in next season given there could be EFL interest in him as well.

Andy Dallas. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.

Moors manager Neal Ardley said: "Dallo has been brilliant for us in the last two seasons in which he's been top goalscorer in both. He's always shown a fantastic attitude and we'll just have to see what he wants to do next season now.”

Solihull, who have had a disappointing season, finishing 15th, after reaching the play-off final last year, have released eight players now the campaign has come to an end. Alex Gudger, Ben Coker, Joey Jones, Callum Whelan, Ethan Vaughan, Junior Tiensia, Reiss McNally and Matt Preston have all departed.

As well as Dallas, new contracts have been offered to Ryan Boot, Justin Donawa and James Clarke.

Tom Whelan’s loan at Solihull has now finished so it remains to be seen whether he comes back into the fold for the play-offs or not.

Ardley added: “We just need to work out what to do around the players that will be here next season to have a real good go at it.