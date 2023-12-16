News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Hartlepool United v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, referee and odds ahead of National League clash

Chesterfield return to league action today away at Hartlepool United after a two-week break.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Hartlepool United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Hartlepool United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Hartlepool United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Victoria Park and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.

Hartlepool United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
11:17 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford; Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Freckleton, Jacobs, Berry, Colclough, Quigley.

11:15 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (hamstring) is back in training and could be involved today.

Tyrone Williams (thigh) is not fit for this one but is expected to return to full training next week.

11:13 GMT

One to watch

Hartlepool's dangerman is former Spireite Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who has scored 13 goals in 21 league games this season.

11:12 GMT

Chesterfield's away form

Is the best in the league.

They have won eight, drawn one and lost two.

11:11 GMT

Hartlepool home form

They have won five, drawn one and lost five.

Their home form is bang in the middle (12th).

11:10 GMT

The match officials

Referee: Aaron Bannister (he was in charge for the 4-0 win against York City in October) Assistant referee: Micheal Johnson

Assistant referee: Oliver Nolan Fourth official: Sam Parnaby

11:06 GMT

Let's start with the odds

Hartlepool: 17/4

Draw: 16/5

Chesterfield: 1/2

(Sky Bet)

11:05 GMT

Now then!

Hello everyone and welcome to our matchday blog as Chesterfield visit Hartlepool United.

This is the Spireites' first league game in two weeks after two cup games so they will be eager to carry on where they left off.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

Related topics:Hartlepool UnitedChesterfieldNational LeagueVictoria Park