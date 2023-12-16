Hartlepool United v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, referee and odds ahead of National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Victoria Park and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
Hartlepool United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford; Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Freckleton, Jacobs, Berry, Colclough, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (hamstring) is back in training and could be involved today.
Tyrone Williams (thigh) is not fit for this one but is expected to return to full training next week.
One to watch
Hartlepool's dangerman is former Spireite Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who has scored 13 goals in 21 league games this season.
Chesterfield's away form
Is the best in the league.
They have won eight, drawn one and lost two.
Hartlepool home form
They have won five, drawn one and lost five.
Their home form is bang in the middle (12th).
The match officials
Referee: Aaron Bannister (he was in charge for the 4-0 win against York City in October) Assistant referee: Micheal Johnson
Assistant referee: Oliver Nolan Fourth official: Sam Parnaby
Let's start with the odds
Hartlepool: 17/4
Draw: 16/5
Chesterfield: 1/2
(Sky Bet)
Now then!
Hello everyone and welcome to our matchday blog as Chesterfield visit Hartlepool United.
This is the Spireites' first league game in two weeks after two cup games so they will be eager to carry on where they left off.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.