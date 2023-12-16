Hartlepool United v Chesterfield LIVE: Armando Dobra gives Spireites early lead in National League encounter
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Victoria Park and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
Hartlepool United 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Dobra
Looks bang up for this one. He's just glided away from his marker down the left. Silky play.
Dobra volley blocked
Dobra and Mandeville link-up well down the right and it ends with the latter crossing for the former, who met it on the volley, but it was blocked.
0-1 after 22.
Chance for Banks
But his snap-volley goes flying over the ball. Mandeville delivered a free-kick into the box, Palmer won the first ball, Naylor then challenged, before Banks hooked over.
15 on the clock
Town still lead 1-0.
Hartlepool are trying to exploit Chesterfield's high-line. Tyrer has been busy sweeping up behind them.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-1
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield lead 1-0 after five minutes. Mandeville's corner is only cleared to Dobra on the edge of the box. His low, left-footed volley takes a deflection and finds the bottom corner.
Hartlepool miss a sitter!
A ball over the top causes some indecision between Grimes and Tyrer, who comes rushing off his line. Dieseruvwe skips past the Spireites keeper and all he had to do was pass the ball into an empty net, albeit from a tight-ish angle, but he placed it wide. He might have been slightly off balance. Lively start!
KO!
Referee Aaron Bannister blows his whistle and we are underway!
Here come the teams!
Chesterfield emerge from the tunnel wearing their orange away strip.
Can they extend their lead at the top of the league? We are about to find out!
Almost time!
Hello everyone and welcome to Victoria Park.
Thankfully, it's not as cold as it can be up here. It's not bad at all actually.
The Spireites players have just gone over to applaud the travelling support before heading down the tunnel to get ready.
The Christmas tunes are bursting out over the tannoy and kick-off is 10 minutes away.
Don't go anywhere as we bring you all the key action.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - nine changes
Nine changes from the win against FA Trophy last weekend.
No Tyrone Williams (thigh) or Ryan Colclough (hamstring) in the squad.
Jeff King makes the squad.
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: King, Freckleton, Jacobs, Berry, Grigg.