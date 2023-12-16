Hartlepool United boss 'frustrated' at missing 'clear-cut' chances in defeat to Chesterfield
The Pools had a couple of big opportunities in the first-half but it was the Spireites who took the lead on five minutes through Armando Dobra. Town controlled the second 45 and kept the hosts at arm’s length to take home the points.
Reflecting on the game, Askey said: “It is one of disappointment, I think the players have given everything today. They put in a decent performance and if we can do that against other teams then we will get results.
"Obviously if we had taken our chances then it would have been a different game. They were clear-cut chances that we missed. They were not half chances so it is disappointing that they have not gone in. It is frustrating.
"You try and take confidence from it knowing that we were playing against a team who are very good in this league and we have matched them. But it is no use doing that today if we don’t do it against lesser opposition. We have got to put that same commitment and desire in and if we do that we will win games.”
On Chesterfield’s goal, he said: "It has come from a set-piece. We gave away the corner cheaply. We have half cleared and he (Dobra) has struck it well in the corner. But on a whole from set-pieces I thought we defended much better than we have done previously.”
He added: "We hope we can take heart from that even though it is disappointing. There is no team in this league who we are not capable of beating. We have created chances. We have still got to be tighter. I think if we can keep everybody fit we will be fine.”