Hartlepool United boss John Askey.

The Pools had a couple of big opportunities in the first-half but it was the Spireites who took the lead on five minutes through Armando Dobra. Town controlled the second 45 and kept the hosts at arm’s length to take home the points.

Reflecting on the game, Askey said: “It is one of disappointment, I think the players have given everything today. They put in a decent performance and if we can do that against other teams then we will get results.

"Obviously if we had taken our chances then it would have been a different game. They were clear-cut chances that we missed. They were not half chances so it is disappointing that they have not gone in. It is frustrating.

"You try and take confidence from it knowing that we were playing against a team who are very good in this league and we have matched them. But it is no use doing that today if we don’t do it against lesser opposition. We have got to put that same commitment and desire in and if we do that we will win games.”

On Chesterfield’s goal, he said: "It has come from a set-piece. We gave away the corner cheaply. We have half cleared and he (Dobra) has struck it well in the corner. But on a whole from set-pieces I thought we defended much better than we have done previously.”