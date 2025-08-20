Chesterfield lost 4-1 at Gillingham on Tuesday night.placeholder image
'Harsh' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Gillingham

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
Chesterfield were heavily beaten 4-1 at Gillingham on Tuesday night as they fell to their first league defeat of the season.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Harshly penalised for the first penalty decision, with replays showing he clearly got a touch on the ball first. Sent the wrong way by Little for both spot-kicks on a night he picked the ball out of his net four times.

1. Zach Hemming 5

Harshly penalised for the first penalty decision, with replays showing he clearly got a touch on the ball first. Sent the wrong way by Little for both spot-kicks on a night he picked the ball out of his net four times.

The right-back had a pretty good first-half at both ends of the pitch and he played a part in Dobra's goal with a low cross. But his part in Gillingham's third goal was not pretty. That looked to knock him and frustration kicked-in, receiving a booking before being subbed off.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 4

The right-back had a pretty good first-half at both ends of the pitch and he played a part in Dobra's goal with a low cross. But his part in Gillingham's third goal was not pretty. That looked to knock him and frustration kicked-in, receiving a booking before being subbed off.

He made more clearances (18) than anyone else but he looked a bit uncertain in moments, highlighted by the fact he got caught under the ball for the crucial third goal, and lost a duel for the fourth, misjudgements which are very much not like him in the air.

3. Chey Dunkley 4

He made more clearances (18) than anyone else but he looked a bit uncertain in moments, highlighted by the fact he got caught under the ball for the crucial third goal, and lost a duel for the fourth, misjudgements which are very much not like him in the air.

It was his back-pass to Hemming which allowed Andrews to nip in and 'win' the penalty. It probably gets there on another surface but this one was dry-looking. Couldn't cover round quick enough for the third and fourth goals.

4. Kyle McFadzean 4

It was his back-pass to Hemming which allowed Andrews to nip in and 'win' the penalty. It probably gets there on another surface but this one was dry-looking. Couldn't cover round quick enough for the third and fourth goals.

