Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 5
Harshly penalised for the first penalty decision, with replays showing he clearly got a touch on the ball first. Sent the wrong way by Little for both spot-kicks on a night he picked the ball out of his net four times. Photo: Chesterfield FC
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 4
The right-back had a pretty good first-half at both ends of the pitch and he played a part in Dobra's goal with a low cross. But his part in Gillingham's third goal was not pretty. That looked to knock him and frustration kicked-in, receiving a booking before being subbed off. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Chey Dunkley 4
He made more clearances (18) than anyone else but he looked a bit uncertain in moments, highlighted by the fact he got caught under the ball for the crucial third goal, and lost a duel for the fourth, misjudgements which are very much not like him in the air. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 4
It was his back-pass to Hemming which allowed Andrews to nip in and 'win' the penalty. It probably gets there on another surface but this one was dry-looking. Couldn't cover round quick enough for the third and fourth goals. Photo: Tina Jenner