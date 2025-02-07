Bim Pepple scored two goals against Doncaster Rovers. Pitcture: Tina Jenner.placeholder image
Bim Pepple scored two goals against Doncaster Rovers. Pitcture: Tina Jenner.

'Handful' - our player ratings as Chesterfield thrash Doncaster Rovers

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 08:31 BST
Chesterfield thrashed Doncaster Rovers 5-2 on to boost their promotion hopes.

Here are our player ratings from the game on Thursday night...

What about that stunning triple save at 2-0...wowzers. The stopper had been commanding in his box until he flapped at a corner for Rovers' second goal but he can be forgiven.

1. Max Thompson 7

What about that stunning triple save at 2-0...wowzers. The stopper had been commanding in his box until he flapped at a corner for Rovers' second goal but he can be forgiven. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The right-back played the most passes (46) and had the best accuracy (87%) out of any Chesterfield player.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

The right-back played the most passes (46) and had the best accuracy (87%) out of any Chesterfield player. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Backed-up his strong outing against Cheltenham Town with another rock-solid and aggressive performance here. He was no-nonsense at the back as he cleared his lines when needed as well as showing composure on other occasions. Making up for lost time after his injury and perhaps playing with a point to prove with his contact up in the summer.

3. Tyrone Williams 8

Backed-up his strong outing against Cheltenham Town with another rock-solid and aggressive performance here. He was no-nonsense at the back as he cleared his lines when needed as well as showing composure on other occasions. Making up for lost time after his injury and perhaps playing with a point to prove with his contact up in the summer. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Williams' centre-back partner was also a man-mountain, defending his box with six clearances (joint highest) and five blocks (highest). A bit unlucky that his excellently-timed tackled on the edge of the box was swept in by Molyneux which made it 2-1.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Williams' centre-back partner was also a man-mountain, defending his box with six clearances (joint highest) and five blocks (highest). A bit unlucky that his excellently-timed tackled on the edge of the box was swept in by Molyneux which made it 2-1. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice