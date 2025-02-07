'Handful' - our player ratings as Chesterfield thrash Doncaster Rovers

Here are our player ratings from the game on Thursday night...
1. Max Thompson 7
What about that stunning triple save at 2-0...wowzers. The stopper had been commanding in his box until he flapped at a corner for Rovers' second goal but he can be forgiven. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
The right-back played the most passes (46) and had the best accuracy (87%) out of any Chesterfield player. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 8
Backed-up his strong outing against Cheltenham Town with another rock-solid and aggressive performance here. He was no-nonsense at the back as he cleared his lines when needed as well as showing composure on other occasions. Making up for lost time after his injury and perhaps playing with a point to prove with his contact up in the summer. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Williams' centre-back partner was also a man-mountain, defending his box with six clearances (joint highest) and five blocks (highest). A bit unlucky that his excellently-timed tackled on the edge of the box was swept in by Molyneux which made it 2-1. Photo: Tina Jenner