Halifax v Chesterfield LIVE: Referee makes decision on National League match after pitch inspection

Chesterfield will be gunning to record their first win in three matches when they clash with Halifax at The Shay tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 13:47 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

13:47 GMT

MATCH OFF!

Following a pitch inspection at 1.30pm, tonight's match against Halifax at The Shay has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Details regarding a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

11:27 GMT

Pitch inspection announced

There will be a pitch inspection at The Shay at 1.30pm.

Halifax said: "Due to recent and impending rainfall, we have decided to call a pitch inspection at 1:30pm ahead of this evening's game against Chesterfield. "Our game is currently still ON, we will provide a further update afterwards."

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:30 GMT

'Bang up for it'

Halifax assistant manager, Andy Cooper, said: "We massively respect what they're doing and Paul Cook and their staff for how they've had time to build and evolve a squad and a playing style but we went toe-to-toe with them at their place and we'll be bang up for it for sure."

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:29 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Hobson, Jacobs, Quigley.

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:28 GMT

Spireites injury news

James Berry (hamstring) will be assessed.

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely out.

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:27 GMT

Shaymen's form guide

They have won three on the spin to move to within just one point of the play-offs.

They are currently ninth in the table.

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:26 GMT

Halifax's home form

Is the eighth best in the league.

They have won six, drawn seven and lost four.

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:24 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Michael Barlow (in charge of Chesterfield's 2-1 win at Rochdale this season)

Assistant referee: Adam Nichol

Assistant referee: Simon Robinson

Fourth official: Burgin, Melissa

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:21 GMT

Odds

Halifax: 5/1

Draw: 16/5

Chesterfield: 4/9

(Sky Bet)

Mon, 19 Feb, 2024, 11:20 GMT

Welcome!

It's matchday again as Chesterfield travel to Halifax in the National League.

Stay tuned!

