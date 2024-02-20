Halifax v Chesterfield LIVE: Referee makes decision on National League match after pitch inspection
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
MATCH OFF!
Following a pitch inspection at 1.30pm, tonight's match against Halifax at The Shay has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Details regarding a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
Pitch inspection announced
There will be a pitch inspection at The Shay at 1.30pm.
Halifax said: "Due to recent and impending rainfall, we have decided to call a pitch inspection at 1:30pm ahead of this evening's game against Chesterfield. "Our game is currently still ON, we will provide a further update afterwards."
'Bang up for it'
Halifax assistant manager, Andy Cooper, said: "We massively respect what they're doing and Paul Cook and their staff for how they've had time to build and evolve a squad and a playing style but we went toe-to-toe with them at their place and we'll be bang up for it for sure."
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Hobson, Jacobs, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
James Berry (hamstring) will be assessed.
Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely out.
Shaymen's form guide
They have won three on the spin to move to within just one point of the play-offs.
They are currently ninth in the table.
Halifax's home form
Is the eighth best in the league.
They have won six, drawn seven and lost four.
Match officials
Referee: Michael Barlow (in charge of Chesterfield's 2-1 win at Rochdale this season)
Assistant referee: Adam Nichol
Assistant referee: Simon Robinson
Fourth official: Burgin, Melissa
Halifax: 5/1
Draw: 16/5
Chesterfield: 4/9
(Sky Bet)
Welcome!
It's matchday again as Chesterfield travel to Halifax in the National League.
Stay tuned!