Halifax v Chesterfield LIVE: Pitch inspection announced - Spireites close in on National League title

Chesterfield will clinch the National League title and promotion to the EFL if they avoid defeat to Halifax tonight (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:04 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

13:49 GMT

Updated picture, apparently

13:49 GMT

13:08 GMT

It didn't look good this morning

13:03 GMT

Our predicted line-up

We'll take a punt and opt for six changes. Let's face it, it could be anything...

Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Hobson, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Colclough, Jacobs, Quigley.

12:59 GMT

Spireites injury news

The only player missing is Miguel Freckleton (hamstring).

Everyone else is available.

12:59 GMT

PITCH INSPECTION

Halifax have announced there will be a pitch inspection at The Shay at 3.30pm to determine whether the match goes ahead.

Check back later to find out the outcome.

12:58 GMT

Is tonight the night?

All Chesterfield have to do is avoid defeat and they will be National League champions and promoted to the EFL.

COYB!

