Halifax v Chesterfield LIVE: Pitch inspection announced - Spireites close in on National League title
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
It didn't look good this morning
Our predicted line-up
We'll take a punt and opt for six changes. Let's face it, it could be anything...
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Hobson, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Colclough, Jacobs, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
The only player missing is Miguel Freckleton (hamstring).
Everyone else is available.
PITCH INSPECTION
Halifax have announced there will be a pitch inspection at The Shay at 3.30pm to determine whether the match goes ahead.
Check back later to find out the outcome.
Is tonight the night?
All Chesterfield have to do is avoid defeat and they will be National League champions and promoted to the EFL.
COYB!