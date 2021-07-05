Halifax

Manager Pete Wild is the bookies’ joint favourite to be named manager of League Two Rochdale.

Wild, who led the Shaymen to a play-off finish two seasons ago, is the favourite along with John McGreal, who has just left Swindon Town.

Halifax manager Pete Wild has been linked with the Rochdale job.

Chesterfield manager James Rowe is listed as a 25/1 shot with Sky Bet.

Rochdale were relegated from League Two last season and manager Brian Barry-Murphy left last week ‘at his own request’.

Notts County

Have signed former Bournemouth central midfielder Liam Vincent.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Cherries from Barnet, has signed a two-year deal.

Vincent has also had loan spells at Scunthorpe and Walsall.

Magpies manager, Ian Burchnal, said: “Frank can play either as a holding midfielder or as a number eight. He covers ground well, he’s left-footed and a good passer of the ball.”

Wrexham

Former Sunderland and Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has been appointed manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

The 53-year-old has also managed Bradford City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City.

Meanwhile, social media platform Tik Tok has been confirmed as the club’s sponsor for the next two seasons.

Bromley

Will re-think their season ticket prices following a backlash from fans over their pricing structure.

The club said it will ‘re-evaluate’ in the coming days before making an announcement.

Barnet

Have made a flurry of new signings in the last few days.

The Bees have snapped up former Crawley and Colchester left-back Josh Doherty, ex Norwich City right-back Josh Thomas, former Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Kian Flanagan, ex Wealdstone and Chelsea goalkeeper Josh Askew, experienced former Football League midfielder Josh Payne and striker Mason Bloomfield, who was at Hartlepool United last season.

Southend United

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold has joined on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Northampton Town at the end of last season.

Arnold has played in the National League before for Forest Green Rovers and Dover Athletic.

His arrival comes after stopper Mark Oxley rejected a new contract and opted to join League Two Harrogate Town instead.

Torquay United

Key men Armani Little and Jake Andrews have both penned new contracts.