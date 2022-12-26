'Gutted' Scunthorpe United interim manager felt they deserved draw against Chesterfield
‘Gutted’ Scunthorpe United interim manager Michael Nelson said his team did not deserve to lose against Chesterfield.
The Iron took the lead through Caolan Lavery on 34 minutes but a brace from Joe Quigley turned the scoreline around at Glanford Park on Boxing Day.
"On the balance of it, you look at the chances we had, we should have had more than one goal,” he told Iron Player. “Chesterfield can probably say the same, they've hit the post a couple of times. I think we have had some equally as good chances as well.
"I am very disappointed that the result is decided on a real poor goal on our part.
"We probably need to be a little bit more disciplined in the first-half and get in at 1-0. Then you look at the goal we give away after half time and the timing of it, we make a mistake giving the ball away and they go and punish us."I am really disappointed but gutted for the lads as they have put in another good performance against a real top quality side. We probably should have come away with something."
The two sides meet again on New Year’s Day at the Technique Stadium and Nelson says they can take belief from this performance into that clash.
He added: "I think we gave a very good account of ourselves. If we try and repeat that and cut the mistakes out then you would like to think we can get something out of the game."No two games are ever the same and I am expecting them to be fired up and right up for it considering they are at home. We will go with the same desire, cut out the mistakes and try to be a little bit more clinical inside their box."