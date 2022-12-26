The Iron took the lead through Caolan Lavery on 34 minutes but a brace from Joe Quigley turned the scoreline around at Glanford Park on Boxing Day.

"On the balance of it, you look at the chances we had, we should have had more than one goal,” he told Iron Player. “Chesterfield can probably say the same, they've hit the post a couple of times. I think we have had some equally as good chances as well.

"I am very disappointed that the result is decided on a real poor goal on our part.

Scunthorpe United interim manager Michael Nelson.

"We probably need to be a little bit more disciplined in the first-half and get in at 1-0. Then you look at the goal we give away after half time and the timing of it, we make a mistake giving the ball away and they go and punish us."I am really disappointed but gutted for the lads as they have put in another good performance against a real top quality side. We probably should have come away with something."

The two sides meet again on New Year’s Day at the Technique Stadium and Nelson says they can take belief from this performance into that clash.

