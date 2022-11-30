Wrexham central midfielder Jordan Davies has suffered medial ligament damage and is set to be out for about three months.

It means he will be unavailable for the fixture against Chesterfield at the Racecourse Ground on December 13.

However, the news is not as bad as the Red Dragons first feared, with the initial worry being that it was a cruciate injury, which would have ruled him out for six to nine months.

Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies.

The 24-year-old was stretchered off in the first-half of the 4-1 FA Cup win against Farnborough at the weekend.

He has made 19 appearances in total this season, scoring three goals, and is a key player for the league leaders.

"I feel for Jordan, he has had a couple of niggles this season and it is a blow for him,” Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told The Leader.

"Unfortunately injuries are part and parcel of football for individuals and for squads.

"We will make sure that he comes back fit and strong, and ready to make a contribution.

"But it could have been worse.

"It could have been a cruciate injury which is even longer out - six to nine months.

"At the time we were worried about that so when we got the scan results, it wasn't as bad as we feared."

Davies tweeted: “Gutted to pick up the injury on the weekend, will be working hard to be back as soon as possible. Thank you all for the messages.”

Wrexham currently lead the way at the top of the National League. They are one point clear of Notts County in second and six ahead of third-placed Chesterfield, but the Spireites have one game in hand.