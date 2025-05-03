2 . Liam Mandeville 8

Only one place to start. With just minutes remaining, a loose back header from Palmer put Town in danger of late heartbreak until Mandeville got back and produced a perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle to get his team-mate out of jail. If he had got that wrong, it would have been a penalty. As well as that, he was classy and accomplished throughout. He just keeps writing his own scripts! Photo: Tina Jenner