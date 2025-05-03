Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 8
He didn't have much to do in terms of saves in the first-half but he remained alert. In the second 45 he made a smart stop from Martin's well-timed volley and, more importantly, a save or two with just seconds remaining in a mad scramble. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Mandeville 8
Only one place to start. With just minutes remaining, a loose back header from Palmer put Town in danger of late heartbreak until Mandeville got back and produced a perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle to get his team-mate out of jail. If he had got that wrong, it would have been a penalty. As well as that, he was classy and accomplished throughout. He just keeps writing his own scripts! Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
Defended his box strongly, making some timely interventions, and dominating with a match-best nine aerial duels won. Should have scored in the first-half with a close-range header which he nodded wide. Got away with a late lapse in judgement but Mandeville came to his rescue. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 8
Wore his heart on his sleeve as he fought for every ball and he came out on top more often than not. Made more clearances (9) than anyone else. It was a gritty, old school performance. Started a lot of attacks with searching passes out from the back. Always leading, always encouraging. He was a man-mountain. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.