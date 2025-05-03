Kyle McFadzean in actin against Accrington Stanley.Kyle McFadzean in actin against Accrington Stanley.
Kyle McFadzean in actin against Accrington Stanley.

'Gritty' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Accrington Stanley

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd May 2025, 22:02 BST
Chesterfield secured a play-off place on the final day of the League Two season after beating Accrington Stanley 1-0.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He didn't have much to do in terms of saves in the first-half but he remained alert. In the second 45 he made a smart stop from Martin's well-timed volley and, more importantly, a save or two with just seconds remaining in a mad scramble.

1. Ryan Boot 8

He didn't have much to do in terms of saves in the first-half but he remained alert. In the second 45 he made a smart stop from Martin's well-timed volley and, more importantly, a save or two with just seconds remaining in a mad scramble. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Only one place to start. With just minutes remaining, a loose back header from Palmer put Town in danger of late heartbreak until Mandeville got back and produced a perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle to get his team-mate out of jail. If he had got that wrong, it would have been a penalty. As well as that, he was classy and accomplished throughout. He just keeps writing his own scripts!

2. Liam Mandeville 8

Only one place to start. With just minutes remaining, a loose back header from Palmer put Town in danger of late heartbreak until Mandeville got back and produced a perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle to get his team-mate out of jail. If he had got that wrong, it would have been a penalty. As well as that, he was classy and accomplished throughout. He just keeps writing his own scripts! Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Defended his box strongly, making some timely interventions, and dominating with a match-best nine aerial duels won. Should have scored in the first-half with a close-range header which he nodded wide. Got away with a late lapse in judgement but Mandeville came to his rescue.

3. Ash Palmer 8

Defended his box strongly, making some timely interventions, and dominating with a match-best nine aerial duels won. Should have scored in the first-half with a close-range header which he nodded wide. Got away with a late lapse in judgement but Mandeville came to his rescue. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Wore his heart on his sleeve as he fought for every ball and he came out on top more often than not. Made more clearances (9) than anyone else. It was a gritty, old school performance. Started a lot of attacks with searching passes out from the back. Always leading, always encouraging. He was a man-mountain.

4. Kyle McFadzean 8

Wore his heart on his sleeve as he fought for every ball and he came out on top more often than not. Made more clearances (9) than anyone else. It was a gritty, old school performance. Started a lot of attacks with searching passes out from the back. Always leading, always encouraging. He was a man-mountain. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague Two
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice