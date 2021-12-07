The table-topping Spireites travel to Blundell Park to take on the sixth-placed Mariners, who are four points behind them, on Saturday.

Grimsby, managed by Paul Hurst, have slipped down the table in recent weeks having won just one of their last seven, including six defeats, in all competitions.

Last weekend’s defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge was compounded when top goalscorer John McAtee, who has seven goals this season, was shown a straight red card which means he will miss the next three matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grimsby midfielder Alex Hunt, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, is suspended for Saturday's match.

That came after talented midfielder Alex Hunt, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, collected his fifth booking of the campaign, triggering a one-match ban.

Former Spireites loanee Giles Coke (ankle) is also a doubt, while there are also concerns over midfielder Max Wright (thigh) and defender Adam Crookes (knock). However, Hurst hopes to be able to call upon winger Erico Sousa after a week out through illness.

Chesterfield were boosted by the return of midfielder Jack Clarke in the FA Cup win against Salford City. He came on for the final few minutes to make his first appearance since September following a hamstring injury.

Fraser Kerr came back into the starting line-up with Tyrone Williams cup-tied so boss James Rowe will have a nice selection headache.

Calvin Miller returned from suspension in the victory of the Ammies and Manny Oyeleke played the full 90 despite being a doubt with a calf problem.