The Mariners are currently occupying the last play-off spot in seventh, eight points behind the Spireites, who won the reverse fixture 1-0.

We spoke to journalist Elliott Jackson, who reports on the Mariners for Grimsby Live, to get the lowdown on this weekend’s opponents.

How have the Mariners been getting on since the two teams last met in December?

Grimsby Town visit the Technique Stadium this Saturday.

Since the turn of the year, performances have been good. A tough run of fixtures followed in January but since February the points tally has been healthy and that's catapulted them back into the play-off picture.

What's the feeling among the fan base about the season so far and are they confident of achieving a play-off place?

I think it's probably a 50/50 split at the moment. The Mariners' record against top-ten opposition has been their Achilles heel this season. Saturday's win over Dagenham & Redbridge was only the third time they have beaten a fellow top ten side this season. With nine games to go, I think cautious optimism would be the best turn of phrase. They're in the play-offs but, equally, Boreham Wood and Bromley have games in hand to make up the gap.

How do the fans rate the job Paul Hurst has done?

I think that is mixed too. There has been criticism about his in-game management, a lot of supporters feel that he is too reactive and slow to make substitutions. Equally, there has been a huge turnover of players since the summer. He has, by and large, been able to knit the squad together in a short space of time. Grimsby Town aren't the biggest spenders in the division and that has to be factored in.

How do you think Grimsby will approach coming to Chesterfield?

I think they will try to win the match but, at the same time, a point wouldn't be a bad result. They have taken four points from a tough run against Boreham Wood, Solihull Moors and Dagenham. If they were to win, seven points would be a great return from those fixtures. Five is middle of the road and four would be below-par.

Do the Mariners think they still might be able to catch Chesterfield?

No, Paul Hurst believes there are two play-off places available and that's what he is targeting. The club's sole aim is to finish in the top seven. Sixth and seventh place are up for grabs but Hurst admitted everyone above that looks fairly secure. Chesterfield would need to have a real wobble for the Mariners to make up that level of ground.

Do Grimsby have any injuries/suspensions?

Injuries in central midfield have been a real issue for Grimsby Town. Arjan Raikhy is still on the sidelines after fracturing his fibula and Callum Jones is now out for the season too. Ben Fox and Max Wright are both back in training after two months on the sidelines but it's unclear if Saturday will come too soon for them, at the time of writing. Michee Efete is the other injured player, he has a hamstring issue that will keep him out for three weeks. Former Chesterfield loanee Jordan Cropper made his debut against Dagenham and will start at right-back.

Who are the key men to look out for?

John McAtee is the Mariners' top scorer and their best-attacking option. Jordan Maguire-Drew's return from a calf issue has been timely too. He's still regaining full match sharpness but has the most quality out of Grimsby Town's wide options. Andy Smith and Luke Waterfall have struck an impressive partnership in central defence too. Central midfield has been the position where the team has suffered the most disruption.

Score prediction?