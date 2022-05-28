The breathless encounter will go down as one of the greatest ever play-off matches as it swung back and forth in front of a crowd of 9,734.

Wrexham led 1-0 and 3-2, while the Mariners were in front 2-1 and 4-3, before it ended 4-4 and went to extra time.

With penalties looming, Waterfall dramatically headed in his second of the match in the dying seconds of extra-time to send the Mariners into the final at the London Stadium on Sunday, June 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grimsby Town beat Wrexham 5-4 in extra-time at the Racecourse Ground in the play-off semi-final.

They will now play either Chesterfield or Solihull Moors, who play on Sunday lunchtime in the other semi-final, in the final next weekend.

Paul Mullin gave Wrexham the lead from the penalty spot after 13 minutes but John McAtee hit a long-range equaliser just two minutes later.

Luke Waterfall headed the Mariners in front for the first time two minutes after the break, but two goals in two minutes from Ben Tozer and Mullin again put the hosts back in front midway through the second-half.

But the game swung back the other way as Grimsby hit back with two quick-fire goals of their own from Ryan Taylor and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on 72 and 78 minutes respectively.

However, the visitors only led for two minutes as Jordan Davies’ header remarkably made it 4-4 with 10 minutes remaining.