Mike Goodwin. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Mike Goodwin has stepped down from his position as Spireites chairman after five years, saying it has been the ‘greatest honour.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodwin, a life-long Chesterfield fan, was named chairman when the community trust took over the club in 2020 and he has proved to be a safe pair of hands. Co-owner Ashley Kirk has been appointed as the new chairman. Goodwin will remain at the club as vice-chairman.

“After five incredibly proud and fulfilling years, I have made the decision to step down as chairman of Chesterfield Football Club,” he said. “It has been the greatest honour to serve this historic club and to work alongside so many dedicated and passionate people – on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the day I took on the role, I have been consistently humbled by the commitment of our staff, the loyalty of our supporters, and the spirit that defines the Spireites. I have also been privileged to work alongside like-minded directors who have been a great help to me in navigating some difficult times.

“While I am stepping down as chairman, I am pleased to confirm that I have been asked to remain involved with the club in the role of vice-chairman – a position I am more than happy to accept.

“I look forward to continuing to support the board, the management team, and everyone associated with the club as we build on the progress we have made in recent years. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my time as chairman. It has been a true privilege.”

The club’s owners, Phil, Sharon, and Ashley, along with the rest of the board of directors, expressed their ‘heartfelt thanks’ to Mike for his ‘unwavering commitment, leadership, and service to the club.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mike has been a hugely respected and steady hand at the helm through some challenging times,” said Phil. “His leadership has helped to stabilise and strengthen the club both on and off the pitch. We are incredibly grateful for his tireless efforts and delighted that he will continue to play a key role as vice-chairman.”

New chairman Ashley, who along with his brother Phil has been invested in the Spireites for the last three years and who are the majority owners, said: “I am honoured to have been elected chairman of this fantastic football club. I want to thank Mike for his exceptional leadership and guidance – he leaves behind a strong legacy that we are determined to build upon.

“This is an exciting time for Chesterfield FC. On the back of recent achievements, we now have a real opportunity to push forward and reach new heights. I am committed to working closely with the board, the management team, our staff, and of course, our incredible supporters, to help the club achieve long-term success both on and off the field.”