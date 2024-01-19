'Great talent' Armando Dobra signs new contract at Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Dobs’, 22, has penned a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until summer 2026.
He was set to become a free agent at the end of this season and there had been speculation that EFL clubs were interested in him.
“Dobs has been one of our brighter sparks this season, the supporters love him,” Webb told the DT.
"I think it is always great for the fanbase to maintain one of their heroes. Luckily for them, they have got quite a few heroes this year.
"Dobs is a great talent. I think when the gaffer brought him in, as well as the here and now, it was an investment because he is a good young player. He wants to kick-on with his career both domestically and internationally, he has got ambitions to play for Albania’s first-team.
"We are really pleased. Hopefully he can help us keep winning football games.”
Dobra put in some magnificent performances last season, scoring 10 goals, including against three EFL sides, as well as in the play-off final at Wembley. He has seven goals this campaign with 19 games remaining.
When asked how big his potential is, Webb replied: "Who knows, he is going in the right direction. A big part of him coming here was to play for the manager and he is learning a lot. He gets it, how the manager wants us to play, which is the modern way, attractive football.
"Dobs will be the first to admit that there is loads for him to learn and that is why you are a player with potential because the word potential means there is room for improvement. If you can be as good as Dobs, and there is room for improvement, wow, you could have a really good career and that is all we are hoping for.”