Spireites coach Danny Webb says it is ‘great’ that fan favourite Armando Dobra has signed a new contract.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Dobs’, 22, has penned a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until summer 2026.

He was set to become a free agent at the end of this season and there had been speculation that EFL clubs were interested in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dobs has been one of our brighter sparks this season, the supporters love him,” Webb told the DT.

Armando Dobra. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I think it is always great for the fanbase to maintain one of their heroes. Luckily for them, they have got quite a few heroes this year.

"Dobs is a great talent. I think when the gaffer brought him in, as well as the here and now, it was an investment because he is a good young player. He wants to kick-on with his career both domestically and internationally, he has got ambitions to play for Albania’s first-team.

"We are really pleased. Hopefully he can help us keep winning football games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobra put in some magnificent performances last season, scoring 10 goals, including against three EFL sides, as well as in the play-off final at Wembley. He has seven goals this campaign with 19 games remaining.

When asked how big his potential is, Webb replied: "Who knows, he is going in the right direction. A big part of him coming here was to play for the manager and he is learning a lot. He gets it, how the manager wants us to play, which is the modern way, attractive football.