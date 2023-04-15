Town trailed 2-0 at half-time but a second-half double from Ryan Colclough and an injury-time winner from Andy Dallas sparked amazing scenes at the Technique Stadium.

“To see us third in the table is a great psychological lift for everyone,” Webb said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could be (a big moment) but it only means something at the end of the season. It is important to get the town buzzing with moments like this but it means nothing if we don’t turn up on Tuesday (against Torquay United).

Paul Cook on the touchline against Eastleigh. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“We showed great character in the second-half. I think what people saw was a team that was not going to roll over.

“If we had lost today it would not have been the end of the world but things like that could start a bad blip at just the wrong time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You want to create memories and if we go up then I think everyone in this stadium will say it was a pivotal moment.

“At 2-2 with five minutes to go we just felt we were going to win the game. With the way the gaffer wants to play he wants to go for the win and thankfully we got it.

“There were some really good play in the second-half and some great finishes and what a way to win a game.

“It was a great noise and I think we all had a little run down the touchline!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield were 2-0 down at the break and with 20 minutes remaining it looked like being a bad day at the office until an incredible ending.

Webb continued: “The two goals we conceded were very poor. We have been ever so strong from set-pieces so to leave someone unmarked to score is not good enough. Then one long ball, bang, 2-0, not good enough. The boys have been told in no uncertain terms that those goals can’t happen again if we want to get promoted. We have got to learn from that and put that right.

“We are delighted to get the win but, like the manager said in there, you can’t forget about the mistakes we made and the poor play.

“The gaffer has been quite cold with the lads in there. He said ‘well done, enjoy the win, but that game should have been a lot easier for us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been a really flat feeling if we had lost."

Dallas scored the winner from the edge of the box in the 94th minute, curling home for his first goal for the club.

Webb said: “He has missed a few chances for us, and he could have shied away and passed it, but he took the shot and he is the hero tonight. He showed some courage to take the shot on.”

During the second-half when frustrations were growing, manager Paul Cook went into the West Stand to speak to a fan, who he was seemingly unhappy with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad