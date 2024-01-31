'Great form' - how Chesterfield could line-up against Eastleigh in National League

The Spireites have a handsome 16-point lead at the top of the table and they have two games in hand.
The Spitfires, who missed out on a chance to play Manchester United in the FA Cup, have slipped down the league and are seven points off the play-offs
Town beat Eastleigh, who have the division’s top scorer in former Spireite Paul McCallum, 3-2 in the reverse fixture.
Let’s take a look at how Chesterfield could line-up for this one...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
Back-to-back clean sheets and nine shutouts for the season now. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB
King had a good game vs Woking, Shecks came back in against Southend and did well, it could be either of them. With Dagenham coming up on Tuesday night they both might get a game in the next week. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tyrone Williams - CB
Both Williams and Palmer have been in great form but the latter is struggling with a knee injury at the moment so Tyrone should get the nod again. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
The skipper will have enjoyed the two successive clean sheets. Of course he starts. Photo: Catherine Ivill