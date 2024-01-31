News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield travel to Eastleigh on Saturday.

'Great form' - how Chesterfield could line-up against Eastleigh in National League

Chesterfield travel to mid-table Eastleigh, who are winless in their last seven games in all competitions, on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 11:14 GMT

The Spireites have a handsome 16-point lead at the top of the table and they have two games in hand.

The Spitfires, who missed out on a chance to play Manchester United in the FA Cup, have slipped down the league and are seven points off the play-offs

Town beat Eastleigh, who have the division’s top scorer in former Spireite Paul McCallum, 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

Let’s take a look at how Chesterfield could line-up for this one...

Back-to-back clean sheets and nine shutouts for the season now.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

Back-to-back clean sheets and nine shutouts for the season now.

King had a good game vs Woking, Shecks came back in against Southend and did well, it could be either of them. With Dagenham coming up on Tuesday night they both might get a game in the next week.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

King had a good game vs Woking, Shecks came back in against Southend and did well, it could be either of them. With Dagenham coming up on Tuesday night they both might get a game in the next week.

Both Williams and Palmer have been in great form but the latter is struggling with a knee injury at the moment so Tyrone should get the nod again.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

Both Williams and Palmer have been in great form but the latter is struggling with a knee injury at the moment so Tyrone should get the nod again.

The skipper will have enjoyed the two successive clean sheets. Of course he starts.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The skipper will have enjoyed the two successive clean sheets. Of course he starts.

