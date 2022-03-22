Grant Black's side are seven points clear of those chasing the play-off places.

Todd Jordan struck with two minutes to go to secure a 2-1 win, Brodie Litchfield’s early goal having been cancelled out by Ross Harris’s equaliser on 80 minutes.

The win keeps Belper in the last of the four play-off spots and now seven points clear of Carlton Town immediately below them.

Black said after the game: “We don’t make it easy for ourselves. We knew Daventry would be physical and they possess a long throw, as do we, so we said if we could deal with that we’d win the game and we have dealt with it well.

"No disrespect to Daventry but we should have been out of sight at half-time but we weren’t clinical enough in the final third.

"Some of our football was really good and we restricted them to very little.

"They had a ten minute spell in the second-half which we rode out and defended the physicality well, although for their goal we gave a foul away that we shouldn’t have done and need to defend it better.

"I think a lot of teams might then have been happy to go on and take a draw or let it affect them, but that’s why we sign people before ability because those lads will do everything they can for this football club and it shows again that we’ll keep pushing to the end and I think we deserved the late winner.

"Daventry made it really tough for us and were a tough test so credit to them, but credit to my lads for sticking it out and getting the three points.”