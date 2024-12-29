Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander praised injury-ravaged Chesterfield for their performance.

The Bantams came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Valley Parade on Sunday but Alexander acknowledged that his team had been put to the test.

The Spireites were the better team in the first-half but only had a 1-1 scoreline to show for their efforts at the break. Bradford were much-improved in the second 45 and they took the three points.

Armando Dobra put Town ahead and he was also denied by a last-ditch block and he hit the post before half-time. Liam Mandeville had earlier squandered a good chance at 0-0 as the Blues dominated.

But the hosts took advantage of mistakes either side of the break to maintain their strong home form which stands at just one defeat in 11.

“It was a tough game,” Alexander said. “They are a good team, Chesterfield. They make you work and the first-half was not what we aspired it to be. I thought we turned the ball over so many times, we were slashing at things and we weren’t connected with our press. We were doubtful as a team and they got the upper hand and they deservedly went in front. I was really happy to go in at half-time 1-1, settle the players down and remind them of what we are good at.

“In the second-half the performance was magnificent. We pressured them all over the pitch, we turned the ball over and we created chances. And we hardly had any opportunities to concede whereas in the first-half we were way to open and we were our own worst enemy.”

He added: "I have to give Chesterfield credit, they have got a lot of good players, so we are delighted with a big three points.”