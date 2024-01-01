Chesterfield came from two goals down to secure a thrilling 3-2 win against Solihull Moors.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
Got down smartly to save from Kelly in the first-half. Did well to keep out Morrison's header but Beck was there to finish the rebound to make it 0-2. His kicking was better. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
Kept his place from Boxing Day. Grabbed an assist when his corner was headed in by Colclough which made it 2-2. It might have been him who played Kelly onside for Solihull's opener. Whipped in some dangerous crosses at times. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
Tidy on the ball and stuck to his defensive duties well. In good form right now. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Miguel Freckleton 7
All eyes were on him with him being the one to replace Grimes at left centre-half. He looked cool and composed on the ball early doors. He has his hands full with the towering Beck but he battled well. Apparently he slipped for Solihull's second goal from the corner. Photo: Tina Jenner