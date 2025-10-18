Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 7
For the second week running he made a big save which was result-deciding, this time diving at the feet of Davies from a one-on-one at 1-1 in the second-half. Got caught under the ball from a corner for the opener but there was a suggestion that he might have been fouled. To his credit, he didn't let that deter him from coming for set-pieces for the rest of the game. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton 6
Back in the starting line-up due to Daley-Campbell's suspension and he was a decent outlet down the right in the first-half but a yellow card meant that he was at risk of a red and he was taken off at half-time. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Chey Dunkley 7
Didn't do much wrong at all. Made some key interceptions, didn't take any chances with his clearances and was steady in possession. Photo: Leila Coker
4. Kyle McFadzean 8
Didn't put a foot wrong. McFadzean won his individual battles, defended excellently one v one and his decision-making was mostly spot on. Photo: Brian Eyre