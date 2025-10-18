James Berry in action against Fleetwood Town. Picture: Brian Eyre.placeholder image
'Got you off your seat' - Chesterfield player ratings from Fleetwood Town draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Oct 2025, 18:55 BST
Chesterfield were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

For the second week running he made a big save which was result-deciding, this time diving at the feet of Davies from a one-on-one at 1-1 in the second-half. Got caught under the ball from a corner for the opener but there was a suggestion that he might have been fouled. To his credit, he didn't let that deter him from coming for set-pieces for the rest of the game.

For the second week running he made a big save which was result-deciding, this time diving at the feet of Davies from a one-on-one at 1-1 in the second-half. Got caught under the ball from a corner for the opener but there was a suggestion that he might have been fouled. To his credit, he didn't let that deter him from coming for set-pieces for the rest of the game. Photo: Tina Jenner

Back in the starting line-up due to Daley-Campbell's suspension and he was a decent outlet down the right in the first-half but a yellow card meant that he was at risk of a red and he was taken off at half-time.

Back in the starting line-up due to Daley-Campbell's suspension and he was a decent outlet down the right in the first-half but a yellow card meant that he was at risk of a red and he was taken off at half-time. Photo: Tina Jenner

Didn't do much wrong at all. Made some key interceptions, didn't take any chances with his clearances and was steady in possession.

Didn't do much wrong at all. Made some key interceptions, didn't take any chances with his clearances and was steady in possession. Photo: Leila Coker

Didn't put a foot wrong. McFadzean won his individual battles, defended excellently one v one and his decision-making was mostly spot on.

4. Kyle McFadzean 8

Didn't put a foot wrong. McFadzean won his individual battles, defended excellently one v one and his decision-making was mostly spot on. Photo: Brian Eyre

