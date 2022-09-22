For a while now clubs in the National League have had to wait until 10pm on a Sunday before they could put out the highlights from a game on a Saturday.

This was because of an embargo by BT Sport, the league’s broadcast partner, who occasionally run a highlights show on a Saturday evening.

There have been calls for some time for the embargo to be lifted because BT’s highlights show was not very often and it was denying fans the chance to watch the goals back within a reasonable time as well as preventing clubs from missing out on valuable content for their social media channels.

National League clubs can now show their match highlights much earlier.

But finally the time has come where BT Sport and the National League have come to an agreement which will please all supporters and is effective immediately.

Confirming the news, Chesterfield’s promotion rivals Notts County said: “We've today received news from the Vanarama National League that the embargo on match highlights has been significantly brought forward, meaning we will be able to bring you goals and key action much quicker than before.

"On matchdays when BT Sport Football are airing their highlights show, we will now be able to post match action immediately after the show's conclusion.

“On matchdays when there's no show, we can post from 6.15pm (outside UEFA's blocked hours).

"We applaud both the Vanarama National League and BT Sport Football for this decision, which will be of huge benefit to all clubs and their supporters.”

Highlights will be able to be shown immediately after midweek matches.

A further statement from the National League read: “The National League has been in discussions with BT Sport on the timing restriction on clubs placing their highlights online and the difficulties this can cause some clubs.

“Yesterday BT Sport confirmed they are in agreement for the restriction to be amended so that Cclubs can upload their highlights immediately following the BT Sport National League highlights show, rather than the current restriction.

"Whilst the timing of the BT Sport highlights show may vary – they are typically scheduled at 10pm, finishing at 10.30pm, with this being the case for the forthcoming weeks.

“Should there be any amends to the timings we will ensure they are sent to the clubs.

“Should there not be a weekend highlights show, highlights cannot be uploaded until after the blackout in accordance with Article 48.

“In relation to midweek highlights, these can be shown immediately following the completion of the game.