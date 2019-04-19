Good Friday or bad Friday? Red cards, relegation battles and spectacular goals for Chesterfield on this bank holiday through the years
Chesterfield have had some big games and some controversy on Good Friday over recent years.
Here's some of the incidents and results the Spireites have experienced on this bank holiday.
Friday 30th March 2018: There was nothing Good about this crunch relegation battle. Chesterfield lost 2-1. Vale played the entire second half with 10 men and still grabbed a late winner
jpimedia
Friday 14th April 2017: A very bad Friday. Chesterfield lost 4-0 at home to Southend and had Dion Donohue sent off in the first half.
jpimedia
Friday 3rd April 2015: Jay O'Shea's acrobatics helped Chesterfield seal a 3-2 victory at Yeovil, on their way to the League One play-offs under Paul Cook's management.
jpimedia
Friday 18th April 2014: Sam Morsy was sent off in this one, but a late Eoin Doyle penalty snatched a 1-1 draw for Chesterfield against Exeter.
jpimedia
View more