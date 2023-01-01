Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the match…

Ross Fitzsimons 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possibly should have done better with Beestin’s drive which Wilson subsequently snaffled up but there was plenty of power behind it. Composed himself after that but he was not massively tested.

Jamie Grimes in action against Scunthorpe United.

Jeff King 9

A superb late free-kick and an earlier assist takes him to eight goals and nine assists this season. He created the equaliser for Dobra with a cross from the right and curled home a delightful free-kick late on. The right-back has forged a good partnership with Mandeville this campaign and they linked-up several times in the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Palmer 7

Just like at Glanford Park Chesterfield’s centre-back pairing did not have it their own way all of the time but Palmer was a calming presence and he prevented a dangerous counter-attack with a top piece of defending at 2-1 in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Grimes 7

Him and Palmer had their hands full with the trickery and movement of Lavery and Wilson always posing a danger. Grimes was aggressive throughout and played on the front-foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Clements 8

Recalled to the line-up in place of Horton and Clements carried on where he left off before he was left out. He grew into the game around the 20-minute mark with some dangerous crosses, off-the-ball runs and linked up well with Dobra. He created more chances after the break for Quigley and Asante with his crosses. He impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Jones 8

As always he played with a full throttle intensity and mopped up between the lines smartly. He stopped attacks and started them. Not for the first time this season, he made a perfectly-timed sliding tackle in the first-half when a Scunthorpe man was bursting into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Oldaker 6

Probably did not have his best game but still collected an assist with a nice pass into the feet of Asante for the second goal just before half-time. Another well-weighted pass sent Clements free down to the left after the break. But he also frustrated at times in possession and in his decision-making. Dewhurst saved his free-kick late on which was on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Mandeville 8

He goes under the radar but he is a seven or eight out of 10 most weeks and he was again here. A proper team player. Created space for King to bomb on in the first-half by tucking inside and the pair created problems. Might have done better with a chance early in the second-half but he put it over the bar. A deserved standing ovation when he came off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akwasi Asante 7

Still looks to be getting to grips with the ‘10’ role and he struggled early on but grew in confidence after his equaliser. He did ever so well to spin his marker and finish just before the break. He had a couple of other chances after half-time. Subbed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Dobra 8

Played with the bit between his teeth as Scunthorpe constantly surrounded him and tried to outmuscle him but he did his best to wriggle away at every opportunity. He was the one who was most looking to carry the fight to the visitors in the first 45. Had a good chance to equalise before he eventually did but he and Asante got in each other’s way. Made it 1-1 after lashing in from close-range after King’s cross fell to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Quigley 7

No goals or assists but he worked his socks off and there was some neat hold-up at times. One notable chance after the break went over the bar. After his two goals against Scunthorpe on Boxing Day he was a marked man throughout and was given little space to work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Akinola 7

Came on for Asante with 17 minutes remaining and, just as he has done many times this season, brought an energy and a spark to help get the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabongo Tshimanga 8

Replaced Quigley with 15 to go and added a fourth goal when he pounced on a mistake before beating his man and slotting in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A