Chesterfield fans are already eager for the new season to start after two new signings have come through the door.

After bringing in Kane Drummond from Macclesfield, experienced striker and League Two title winner, Paddy Madden, joined from Stockport County.

We spoke to journalist Sam Byrne, who covers Stockport County for the Manchester Evening News, to find out more about the Blues’ latest signing...

What kind of striker are Chesterfield are getting?

Paddy Madden. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A goalscorer! Aside from the obvious though, he is a proper leader, he sets the tone for the side when he's in it and leads like a pro even when he isn't selected. He's someone who fully buys into the club he's with, has high standards of his own game and demands the same of his teammates. Generally, he's just an astute signing for a club newly promoted and with ambitions to be up there again. He's a proven winner, and a player who will set the tone and the standards for the rest of the side.

Why has he been allowed to leave Stockport?

A new deal was discussed and offered, but ultimately, it's come down to Paddy being able to get a longer deal and more security elsewhere. Stockport stuck with an offer of a one-year deal, and that was that. A big part of Stockport's approach in League One this coming season is a bigger focus on youth - they followed up on the news of Madden's departure with the announcement of three-year deals for youngsters Ethan Pye and Cody Johnson.

How have Stockport fans reacted to him departing?

It's been gutting. It's a word thrown around too often in football but he is a genuine legend of the club - he dropped down to the National League from League One in 2021 and drove Stockport to two titles in three years. He understood the club, he had a brilliant connection with the fans, and he is an out and out 'number nine' who fans always gravitate more towards.

There's been a measure of understanding of both sides of the coin within the reaction from fans too, though. Paddy has gone and earned himself a better deal elsewhere, and the club are moving towards a more youth-based approach. 'Win win' is a stretch as he could definitely have done a job in League One, but it's a move that makes some sort of sense for all parties.

Some Chesterfield fans might have concerns over his age, can you ease their worries?

He's never been the quickest, so his age hasn't really impacted that side of things. What I can say is he's incredibly fit, rarely injured for any sort of extended spells, and is a proper runner in the side who will pop up all over the pitch. I've no concerns at all really about his age, especially as he's continued to adapt his game and evolve as a striker consistently.

Chesterfield play a 4-2-3-1 - how do you see him fitting in?

He's always been a striker who's thrived off linking up with others, both as the finisher and the assister. He had featured more and more as a 'ten' for Stockport though; he has wonderful vision, a great eye for a pass, and is willing and able to drop deep and make things happen creatively.

Can he still play week in week out?

