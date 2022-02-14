Newbold and Renishaw in an eight-goal thriller in Chesterfield & District League

Billy Brooks scored twice for Britannia Tupton in their 5-1 win.

Conditions proved to be difficult for both sides but for the visitors Dan Bradbury and James Keenan scored two apiece with Rod Young adding goal number five as they won 5-3.

In the division’s other game Perry Richards came off the bench for Doe Lea in their game with Brampton Gas Bar and Bites to score a decisive second goal, adding to Max Denton’s opener as Doe Lea won 2-0.

In HKL TWO Hasland Club’s search for an elusive first win of the season goes on following a 5-1 reverse at Furnace Hill against Britannia Tupton for whom Adam Wragg and Billy Brooks both scored twice, Max Minshull once, whilst promotion hopefuls Clowne Wanderers Reserves drew 3-3 with Brampton Moor Rovers .

Hollingwood Athletic beat Pilsley Community 4-1 as Logan Liggins scored a hat-trick.

Mutton FC are on the brink of claiming the HKL THREE title following a 3-0 win over Glapwell Gladiators, over whom they’re now six points clear with two games to go and Mutton having a vastly superior goal difference.

Spotted Frog romped to an 8-0 victory over Newbold CFT while a hat-trick from Okba Tarcha set Dronfield Town on the road to a 6-0 win over Shinnon.

In HKL Four, Arkwright Town thrashed Contact Club 10-3 as Brad Gray, Charlie Hawkins and sub Ben Sheldon netted for Club but the game’s star performer was Town’s Ross McMillan who hit four goals, Sam Smith (2), Max Gee, Jack Smith, Jake Ward and Ben Smith also on target.

In HKL FIVE Newbold CFT Youth overcame Brimington 4-3, Conner Yates (2) and Ethan Yates scoring for the visitors but Callum Barnett, Luke Manlove, James Sadler and Oliver Dawson doing the damage for Newbold.

Grassmoor Sports Reserves’ 10-1 trouncing of AFC Creswell moved them to within three points of leaders Palterton Sporting with a game in hand in HKL SIX as Rio Topham and Finlay Hunter both had days to remember with the latter scoring five of his teams goals and Hunter four, Callum Bayford-Wynn adding goal number ten.

Bolsover Town Reserves beat Spartans Reserves 4-2, Josh Nicholls scoring twice.

There was a shock in the Chatsworth Cup as SIX leaders Palterton Sporting Club dumped Apollo of FOUR out of the competition with a 3-2 victory, Jordan Varnum, James Rigby and Jack Harding with the goals.