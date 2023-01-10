Goals galore as Chesterfield and District League returns

In the Senior Sunday Cup, defending league champions Newton George and Dragon hosted Burton Sunday League side Royal Oak Newhall at Charnwood Crescent and proved to be too strong for their opponents as they eased to a 6-2 win.

In an all HKL ONE encounter Doe Lea visited Pilsley Community and Perry Richards scored twice as Doe Lea came out on top, winning 5-2. Corey Burton, Lee Naughton and Joe Newton joined Richards on the score sheet, Jacob Bradley netting Pilsley’s consolation goal.

Crown Killamarsh were beaten 5-1 by Derby Allstars in the other game featuring an HKL side

Action from the Junior Cup clash between Boot and Shoe (Blue) and Swadlincote Spartans. Photos by Martin Roberts.

In the Junior section two HKL sides progressed to the next round whilst a third, Shinnon, were beaten 5-0 by Chaddesden.

The sides going through were Brampton Victoria who beat fellow HKL side Dizzy Duck 4-1. Luke Manlove scored twice for Victoria, Oliver Papworth and substitute Cameron Hutton once, Kane Snell scoring for the Ducks.

Joining Victoria in the next round are Boot and Shoe who beat Swadlincote Spartans 3-0, Elliott Nunn, Harry Oakley and Bradley Stoneham hitting the winning goals.

In the league, Clowne Wanderers Reserves beat Hepthorne Lane 2-1 to move within a point of HKL TWO leaders Brampton Moor Rovers who didn’t play. Wanderers were missing several key players but goals from Pete Roberts and Matt Robson saw them prevail.

Rangers moved clear of the bottom two sides thanks to an impressive 5-1 win over Hollingwood Athletic. Ricky Machin was on target twice, Ryan Brown, Robbie Higginbottom and Elliott Hughes once.

The other game in TWO ended with the spoils shared as Brampton Barrel and Spotted Frog drew 1-1.

Hasland Club beat Green Utd 3-1 to close the gap on HKL THREE leaders Bolsover Town Seniors to one point. Club’s goals came from Matt Bower, Trystan Brown and Oliver Shelton in their sides seventh win of the season.

A really close game between Staveley Town and Palterton Sporting Club went the way of Town who won by the odd goal in five, Tom Bratt, Ryan Capuano and Bradley Walker scored the winning goals.

In HKL FOUR just two games games took place and both produced clear cut winners. Brampton Rovers took on Barlborough and beat them 4-0 whilst Spartans scored one goal more as they beat Poolsbrook Town 5-0.

HKL FIVE leaders Steelmelters took on Hasland Community Reserves and duly beat them 4-0 to strengthen their position at the top. Davy Francis hit a brace in the win with Alan Rogers and Tom Keown also finding the net.

Elliott Barker was in top form for John Pye, bagging a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Courage Lions, Tyler Martin, Jaden Mitchell-Bent and Josh O’Connor also scoring.