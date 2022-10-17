The fourth-placed Spireites entertain the Ravens in fifth on Saturday, with the two teams only separated in the table by goals scored.

Bromley suffered a shock home defeat in the FA Cup to 15th-placed National League North side Hereford last time out, but are five unbeaten in the league, which includes three wins.

Speaking after the 3-0 victory against Anstey Nomads, Fitzsimons said: "Hopefully we can take this momentum in the league, we started really well, we have had a bit of a blip, but there are still 30-odd games to play.

Ross Fitzsimons is happy to be back at the Spireites.

“It was important to get a win on the board after three defeats, it was a really good performance from the boys.

"After losing three on the bounce we needed to get back to doing what we do well and I think we showed that.

"They (Anstey) have been doing really well and if we didn’t turn up they could have turned us over but we put in a really professional performance and we are really happy to be through to the next round.”

Chelsea fan Fitzsimons is back between the sticks due to an injury to first-choice Lucas Covolan.

Fitzsimons made two excellent saves to record his third clean sheet in five appearances this season.

"I feel positive, I have just been waiting for my chance, I am happy to be back in,” he said.

"He (Paul Cook) has never put any pressure on me since I have come in, he just wants me to do the basics well and go and enjoy it.”

On his two saves, he continued: "It is important to remain focused throughout the whole game because you never know when you are going to be called into action.

"It is important for me that I do the basics well, the saves kind of take care of themselves, but the crosses, kicking and distribution comes as a package - it is not just about the saves.”

Asked about the difficulties of unexpectedly coming into the side as a goalkeeper, he added: "It is difficult but that is when you call upon your experience, the amount of games you have played, I think it is more difficult for a young goalie if they have not played as many games. The first one is always a little bit edgy, you might be a bit rusty, but from there it is about habits and rhythm.”

The experienced stopper’s previous loan spell at the club in 202 was cut short after just one appearance after Notts County recalled him.

"I was here before and I did not really want to leave but the circumstances went the way they went so I am really happy to be back,” he said.