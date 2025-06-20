Goalkeeper Ryan Boot agrees new Chesterfield deal

Published 20th Jun 2025, 07:55 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 08:03 BST
Keeper Ryan Boot has signed a new deal with Chesterfield.
Ryan Boot becomes the third player to sign a contract extension ahead of the upcoming season.

The goalkeeper arrived in North Derbyshire back in the summer of 2023 after leaving Solihull Moors.

In his first season at the club, he played a part in helping Chesterfield secure the National League title.

Boot kept ten clean sheets in 34 appearances in the Spireites’ first campaign back in the EFL.

Commenting on his new deal, he said: “I am delighted to sign a new contract. It’s a great club with great ambition and I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far.

“Long may that continue and hopefully we can go one step further this season.”

Overall, the 30-year-old has made a played a total of 42 games in all competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets.

