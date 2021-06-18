The 27-year-old joined the Spireites in January on a free transfer and impressed with 10 clean sheets in 18 appearances last season.

He initially joined on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign but he signed a new one-year contract just two months ago.

Smith lost his place in the side towards the end of the season as James Montgomery who has also now left the club, started the last six fixtures.

The Spireites signed experienced goalkeper Scott Loach, 33, last week, who is now the only stopper on Chesterfield’s books.

Smith recorded four clean sheets in his first five games and made another four successive shutouts from the end of March to early April.